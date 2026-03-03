<p>Mangaluru: A video showing an aircraft flying at a very low altitude in the district went viral on social media. The authorities have clarified that the flight was part of a scientific survey and people need not panic. </p><p>According to officials, the low-altitude flight is linked to an airborne geophysical survey being conducted for the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The project is being carried out by a non-scheduled operator using Cessna Caravan 208B aircraft, engaged by Xcalibur McPhar Private Limited, to identify potential mineral deposits in areas classified as having Obvious Geological Potential (OGP).</p>.FIR against 'Bangalore Wanderlust' YouTube channel for flying drone in no-fly zone near KIAL.<p>The multi-sensor airborne geophysical survey comprises magnetic gradiometers and radiometer sensors. As a result, the aircraft has to fly at low altitude to get the accurate data. A foreign-registered aircraft operated by Xcalibur Aviation (Australia) Private Limited is being used under a wet lease arrangement by Himalayan Heli Services Limited. The operation is authorised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).</p><p>As a part of the survey, two aircraft are being used to carry out surveys in various districts in the state. The operations will continue till July 31, with Mangaluru and Shivamogga airports serving as the base stations.</p><p>Officials have urged the public not to panic or spread misinformation. </p>