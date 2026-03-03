Menu
Mangaluru: Aircraft flying at low altitude causes panic; Officials say its part of GSI survey

According to officials, the low-altitude flight is linked to an airborne geophysical survey being conducted for the Geological Survey of India (GSI).
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 15:26 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 15:26 IST
KarnatakaMangaluru

