Mangaluru airport bags CII zero waste certification

<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> International Airport Limited has achieved the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) Certification from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey and reaffirming its commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.</p>.<p>The airport has been awarded the Platinum Class I Rating, the highest category under the certification, after demonstrating an exceptional landfill diversion rate of more than 99 per cent through waste management practices and strict adherence to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sustainability">sustainability</a> benchmarks.</p>.Mangaluru rolls out four-way waste segregation under revised Solid Waste Management Rules 2026.<p>The certification follows a comprehensive and rigorous audit conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which evaluated the airport’s waste segregation, handling, treatment, recycling and compliance processes. The assessment recognised the airport’s implementation of the 5R principles, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose and Recycle, across airport operations.</p>