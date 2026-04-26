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Mangaluru airport bags CII zero waste certification

The certification follows a comprehensive and rigorous audit conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 23:56 IST
Karnataka NewsAirportMangaluru

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