Mangaluru: Authorities begin inspection, kickstart efforts to minimise rain-related damages

<p>Mangaluru: The Forest Department and Mescom teams are conducting inspections to assess vulnerable areas and reduce potential damage during the monsoon. Desilting works are currently underway, and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>City Corporation has designated 60 incident commanders, assigning one to each ward, said Deputy Commissioner and Administrator of Mangaluru City Corporation, Darshan HV. </p><p>Further, the DC said that he has already held a meeting with DCF on precautions to be taken following complaints from the general public about dangerously leaning trees in public places and along roadsides. Forest Department personnel have already started identifying such trees and will begin trimming branches that are causing inconvenience to the public. They will also identify trees that have weak trunks.</p><p>Mescom will also appoint staff on a temporary basis to respond to rain-related damages and line breakdowns. Accordingly, there will be five temporary staff working under each Assistant Executive Engineer. They will assist powermen during emergency situations. Mescom linemen are also checking streetlights and transformers ahead of the monsoon and will complete all major works by May 20.</p><p>As a preparation for tackling the monsoon, Incident Commanders have been appointed in all 60 wards of the Mangaluru City Corporation limits to manage emergency situations during the rainy season. </p><p>The incident commanders will respond to natural calamities and public complaints in their respective jurisdictions. In addition, gangmen and vehicles will be hired for three months to tackle ground-level situations. Each ward will have five personnel to attend to emergency works. They will be provided with a vehicle to reach the spot immediately after any incident during the monsoon. A round-the-clock helpline has been put into operation. Beginning June 1, staff will be deployed in three shifts to ensure continuous response, he explained.</p>.Mangaluru to begin water rationing from May 1.<p><strong>Flood-prone areas</strong></p><p>Replying to a query on artificial flooding during the monsoon, he said flood-prone areas are low-lying localities such as Malemar, Subhashnagar and Ullal, which were natural water-flow paths in the past. The recent water inundation at the bus stop near Ambedkar Circle was mainly due to plastic waste blocking the drain mesh. There is a need to chalk out plans to completely overcome flooding at the bus stop during heavy rain.</p><p>Further, he said water from five locations flows into stormwater drains at Pumpwell (Mahaveera Circle). At present, three upgradation works, including widening of service roads and a rajakaluve on one side of the road, are in progress and will be completed by the end of May. With the completion of these works, the extent of artificial flooding is likely to be reduced.</p><p>Darshan said that the one-side road upgradation project between Pumpwell Circle and Karavali Junction is expected to be completed by May 20. Work on the other side of the road will be taken up after the rainy season to avoid inconvenience to motorists and the public.</p><p>Similarly, the upgradation work of the culvert on MG Road at Ballalbagh, near TMA Pai International Convention Centre, will be taken up after the rainy season.</p>