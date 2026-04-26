Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Authorities begin inspection, kickstart efforts to minimise rain-related damages

Desilting works are currently underway, and the Mangaluru City Corporation has designated 60 incident commanders, assigning one to each ward.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 14:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangalururain

Follow us on :

Follow Us