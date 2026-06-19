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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Broker arrested, 2 constables suspended for alleged irregularity in police verification procedure

The constables allegedly involved in facilitating the verification process have been placed under suspension pending further inquiry, said the commissioner.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 08:48 IST
IndiaKarnatakaMangaluru

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