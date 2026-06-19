Mangaluru: Broker arrested, 2 constables suspended for alleged irregularity in police verification procedure

<p>Mangaluru: A broker has been arrested and two constables have been suspended in connection with an alleged irregularity in police verification procedures for labourers seeking employment in Bajpe police station limits in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the investigation found that the broker had managed to obtain police verification certificates for some labourers through the involvement of constables, without carrying out the mandatory field verification and without the signature of the concerned police inspector.</p>.3 arrested for attempting to sell elephant tusks illegally in Mangaluru.<p>Based on the findings, a case has been registered against the broker, who was subsequently arrested. The constables allegedly involved in facilitating the verification process have been placed under suspension pending further inquiry, said the commissioner.</p><p>Preliminary investigation has revealed that the labourers concerned were economically disadvantaged individuals searching for employment and that the broker had allegedly misused the verification process with the cooperation of the suspended constables.</p><p>Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that the investigation is continuing and that further investigation will reveal more details.</p>