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Mangaluru CCB arrests alleged drug peddler, seizes MDMA worth Rs 1.5 lakh

During the operation, police seized 15 gm of MDMA worth Rs 1.5 lakh, along with a mobile phone, zip-lock pouches used for packaging, and a digital weighing scale.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangaluruMDMACCB

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