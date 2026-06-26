Mangaluru CCB arrests alleged drug peddler, seizes MDMA worth Rs 1.5 lakh

<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> CCB personnel arrested an alleged drug peddler accused of supplying <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mdma">MDMA</a> to members of the public and students in the city, at Kulaigudde.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H acting on credible information said that the accused was procuring MDMA and selling it from a house in Kulaigudde area.</p><p>The CCB conducted a raid and arrested Annappa Swamy alias Manu (26), a resident of Eshwar Nagar, Idya who was residing in a rented house.</p>.Three held with MDMA worth Rs 7.64 lakh seized in Dakshina Kannada.<p>During the operation, police seized 15 gm of MDMA worth Rs 1.5 lakh, along with a mobile phone, zip-lock pouches used for packaging, and a digital weighing scale. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 2,10,500.</p><p>The commissioner said that the arrested has a criminal history with cases registered against him include offences under the NDPS Act at Panambur and Bajpe police stations, an assault case and a case of allegedly pelting stones at a mosque registered at Surathkal Police Station, and an attempt to murder case was also registered against him at Ullal Police Station.</p><p>Police will continue the drive against drug peddlers as several others are involved in the drug trafficking network operating in the city. </p>