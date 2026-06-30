Mangaluru: Chain snatcher arrested, stolen gold ornaments recovered

<p>Mangaluru: The Surathkal Police have solved two<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chain-snatching"> chain-snatching cases</a> by arresting a man and recovering all the stolen gold ornaments.</p><p>The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Abdul Jaffer (28), a resident of 2nd Block, Katipalla, Surathkal. He was arrested near the State Bank area in Mangaluru city. </p><p>The first incident occurred around 2 am on June 26 at 2nd Block, Azad Nagar, Chokkabettu, under the jurisdiction of the Surathkal Police Station. Zahid was asleep in her bedroom when a thief allegedly reached through a window and snatched the gold <em>karimani</em> chain from her neck. </p><p>The chain snapped during the act, and the accused fled with a portion of it worth approximately Rs 20,000, while the remaining part was left behind. A case was registered under Section 304 of the BNS.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>The second incident took place between 5 am and 5.15 am on June 27 at 8th Block, Chokkabettu. Fayaaz had left home to offer morning prayers at a mosque after closing the front door. The accused allegedly entered the house, went into the bedroom where Afrina was asleep, and snatched the gold chain from her neck. As the chain was cut during the snatching, he escaped with a portion of the chain worth around Rs 1 lakh. A case was registered under Sections 305 and 304 of the BNS.</p><p>There were two criminal cases registered against him in Surathkal and Urwa police stations, said the police. </p>