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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Chain snatcher arrested, stolen gold ornaments recovered

The chain snapped during the act, and the accused fled with a portion of it worth approximately Rs 20,000, while the remaining part was left behind. A case was registered under Section 304 of the BNS.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 08:14 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 08:14 IST
CrimeMangaluruChain snatcher

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