<p>A special <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-investigation-agency">National Investigation Agency</a> (NIA) court on Monday sentenced the accused in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> cooker blast case, Mohammed Shariq to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, according to <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>An FIR was filed against Shariq under several sections, including Section 121A, 122 and 326of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.</p><p>Shariq's lawyers during the sentencing mentioned that he was the sole breadwinner of his family and had a daughter. </p>.42-year-old man sentenced to 5 years rigorous imprisonment in NDPS case in Mangaluru.<p>The lawyers requested that the quantum of punishment be reduced.</p><p>The court took his request into considerarion and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.</p><p>On November 19, 2022, an improvised, low-intensity IED inside a pressure cooker exploded in a moving autorickshaw at 4:30 pm, near Kankanady, Mangaluru.</p>