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Mangaluru cooker blast: NIA court sentences accused Mohammed Shariq to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

On November 19, 2022, an improvised, low-intensity IED inside a pressure cooker exploded in a moving autorickshaw at 4:30 pm, near Kankanady, Mangaluru.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 13:18 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangalururigorous imprisonmentspecial NIA court

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