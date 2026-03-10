Menu
Mangaluru: Cops seize 4,175 litres of illegally stored diesel in Belthangady

A case has been registered at the Uppinangady police station under Section 287 and Section 3(5) of the BNS.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 14:32 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 14:32 IST
