<p>Mangaluru: The police have seized 4,175 litres of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diesel">diesel</a> allegedly stored illegally at a shed near a house in Kaniyoor village of Belthangady taluk and registered a case at the Uppinangady police station.</p>.<p>According to the police, the raid was conducted on the night of March 9 following a tip-off received by Belthangady Sub-Divisional DySP Rohini CK. Acting on the information that diesel was being stored illegally in barrels and cans at Mudalthiyar in Kaniyoor village, she alerted Uppinangady Circle Inspector and station officials to verify the information.</p>.<p>During a search of a shed near the house of Jagadish (35), police found 20 barrels with a capacity of about 200 litres each and five cans of about 35 litres capacity, together containing around 4,175 litres of diesel. Several empty barrels, cans, and other materials were also recovered from the spot.</p>.<p>The total value of the seized materials is estimated at Rs 3.5 lakh. When questioned, Jagadish reportedly failed to produce any valid licence or permission for storing such a large quantity of diesel. Also, the diesel was stored illegally without following the required <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/safety-regulations">safety regulations</a>.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Uppinangady police station under Section 287 and Section 3(5) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a>, 2023, along with provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 (Sections 3 and 7) and the Petroleum Act, 1934 (Section 23).</p>