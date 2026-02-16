<p>Mangaluru: A bomb threat call was received at the district court complex in Mangaluru on Monday, leading to an extensive search by police.</p><p>City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that immediately after receiving the call, the Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC) team was deployed to inspect the court premises. </p>.District court in Bengaluru South gets bomb threat .<p>The ASC team carried out a detailed examination of the complex, but no suspicious objects were found. </p><p>Police later confirmed that it was a hoax threat call. A case will be registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station.</p>