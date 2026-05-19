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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru court imposes Rs 25,000 fine on two for allowing minors to ride 2-wheelers

According to police, on April 6, Bantwal Traffic Police detected a minor riding a two-wheeler at Melkar within their jurisdiction.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 05:40 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 05:40 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluru

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