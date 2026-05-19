<p>Mangaluru: The ACJ and JMFC Court has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the owners of two two-wheelers in separate cases for allowing minor boys to ride their vehicles.</p><p>According to police, on April 6, Bantwal Traffic Police detected a minor riding a two-wheeler at Melkar within their jurisdiction. In a similar incident on April 28, another minor was found riding a two-wheeler near BC Road during a routine vehicle inspection.</p>.Pre-monsoon showers bring joy and misery in Kalyana Karnataka, central districts.<p>Following these incidents, the Bantwal Traffic Police filed charge sheets against both vehicle owners under Section 199(A) of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act for permitting minors to ride the vehicles.</p><p>After hearing both cases on Monday, the court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the owners, police said. </p>