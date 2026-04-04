<p>Mangaluru: Principal District and Sessions Judge, Justice Basavaraj, on Saturday sentenced a 50 year old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a case related to the transportation and sale of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drugs">ganja</a>.</p><p>The convict is T P Farooq, a resident of Bunder, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>. The court has slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 and also ordered for the confiscation of the car used in the crime. </p><p>Public Prosecutor Judith OM Crasta represented the prosecution. On November 10, 2020, acting on credible information, the then Bantwal Town Police Inspector Cheluvaraju B conducted a raid, during which Farooq and another accused, Sagar Singh, were taken into custody along with the vehicle. </p> .Mangaluru: Man acquitted by lower court found guilty in NDPS case.<p>Police had found 1.375 kg of ganja in the boot of the car. In addition, 15 grams of ganja packed in four plastic packets were also recovered from Farooq’s trouser pocket, while 45 grams were seized from Singh. </p><p>A case was registered under Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(b) of the NDPS Act, and the seized drugs were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.</p><p>Then Circle Inspector TD Nagaraj completed the investigation and filed the chargesheet to the court.The court had examined 10 witnesses, 29 documents were marked for the trial. </p><p>Singh, who was released on bail, is absconding.</p>