Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Court sentences 50-year-old man to 7 years imprisonment in ganja transportation, sale case

The court has slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 and also ordered for the confiscation of the car used in the crime.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 15:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 15:48 IST
Karnataka NewsjailMangaluruDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us