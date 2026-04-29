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Mangaluru court sentences absconding accused to life imprisonment in 2017 murder case

Public prosecutors Narayana Sherigar and Mohan Kumar B represented the state.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 07:09 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 07:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruMurder case

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