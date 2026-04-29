Mangaluru court sentences absconding accused to life imprisonment in 2017 murder case

<p>Mangaluru: The Third Additional District and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/court#google_vignette">Sessions Court</a> has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with a 2017 murder case and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.</p><p><br>The convict, Abdul Rahiman Suhail, had earlier obtained <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bail">bail </a>but remained absconding for several years by evading court proceedings. He was later arrested by police on the basis of a warrant and produced before the court.</p><p><br>The case dates back to October 4, 2017, when a man named Zubair was speaking to his friend Iliyas and was allegedly attacked by group of assailants with a sword and machete. When Iliyas tried to intervene, he was also assaulted and suffered serious injuries.</p>.Police arrest on-the-run convict in Andhra Pradesh. <p>Following the incident, a case was registered at Ullal police station under Sections 143, 148, 324, 326, 302, 120(B) and 149 of the IPC. The investigation was carried out by then police inspector Gopikrishna KR. The police had arrested Abdul Rahiman Suhail, Nizam alias Nizamuddin, Tajuddin, Mustaf alias Mohammed Mustafa, Altaf, Asif alias Manda Asif, Naseer and Kadappara Naseer. A chargesheet was filed before the court.</p><p>Third additional district and sessions judge BB Jakti on April 20, 2022, sentenced three of the accused-- Nizamuddin, Tajuddin, Mustaf -- to life imprisonment, acquitted two others, while one accused passed away during the course of the trial. The first accused Abdul Rahiman Suhail, remained absconding and failed to appear before the court. Following the arrest, Suhail, a resident of Mukkacheri, was produced before the court and was sentenced to life imprisonment. The court had examined 24 witnesses and marked 54 documents.</p><p>On April 20, 2022, Third Additional District and Sessions Judge BB Jakti sentenced three accused, Nizamuddin, Tajuddin and Mustaf, to life imprisonment, acquitted two others, while one accused died during the trial. The first accused, Abdul Rahiman Suhail, remained absconding and failed to appear before the court. </p><p>Following his arrest, Suhail, a resident of Mukkacheri, was produced before the court, which sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court examined 24 witnesses and marked 54 documents.</p><p>Public prosecutors Narayana Sherigar and Mohan Kumar B represented the state. </p>