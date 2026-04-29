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Mangaluru court sentences acquitted robbery accused to 7 years’ RI on appeal

After hearing the appeal, Judge Mohana J S convicted Shivakumar under Section 392 of the IPC and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 15:40 IST
Karnataka NewsshivamoggaMangalururobbery

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