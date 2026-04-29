<p>Mangaluru: In a significant development, a sessions court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> has sentenced an accused, who was earlier acquitted in a robbery case, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment after allowing an appeal filed by the prosecution. The convict is Shivakumar of Shivamogga.</p><p>According to Public Prosecutor Badrinath Nairy, the incident took place on June 26, 2017, within the jurisdiction of Mangaluru South Police Station near a football court pavilion. </p><p>The victim, Lokesh, was walking while speaking on his mobile phone when the accused allegedly attacked him. Shivakumar is said to have snatched a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000, while co-accused Muttum reportedly took away a 10-gram gold chain with a Ganapathi pendant worth Rs 40,000.</p>.Mangaluru: 3 including habitual offender arrested in robbery case.<p>Following the incident, a case was registered and a charge sheet was filed against the accused. The trial was initially conducted in the Second Additional Senior Civil Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, where both accused were acquitted.</p><p>Subsequently, the prosecution challenged the acquittal by filing an appeal before the Additional District and Sessions Court (FTSC-1). After hearing the appeal, Judge Mohana J S convicted Shivakumar under Section 392 of the IPC and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.</p><p>The second accused in the case has since passed away. </p>