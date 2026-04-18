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Mangaluru: DYFI plans march on April 28 to protest hospital tie ups, demand better healthcare

The march will be held from Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru to the Minister's office at DC office in Padil.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangaluruHospitalDakshina KannadaDemocratic Youth Federation of India

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