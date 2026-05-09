<p>Mangaluru: The Wenlock District Hospital witnessed an act of humanity after the family of 57-year-old Balakrishna Bhat from Kairangala, consented for tissue and graft donation, following his death due to an intracranial bleed.</p><p>Balakrishna Bhat had reportedly expressed his wish during his lifetime to donate his body after death. Honouring his final wish, his family agreed to donate tissues and grafts, a decision expected to benefit several patients and contribute to medical education and healthcare.</p><p>Acting swiftly on an urgent request from transplant coordinator Padmavathi of Wenlock Hospital and Akshatha Shetty, a multidisciplinary retrieval team from Dr Shantaram Shetty Tissue Bank at Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital coordinated the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donate">donation procedure</a>.</p>.Mangaluru: Organs of 65-year-old brain-dead man donated. <p>The retrieval team, led by Dr Varun Shetty and comprising Dr Nirmal Babu, Dr Vinay Kumar, Dr Anoop Hegde and Dr Sandesh from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cosmetic-surgery">Plastic Surgery</a> department, successfully retrieved both ulnae, humeri, femora and tibiae, along with skin grafts for preservation and future treatment purposes.</p><p>In order to maintain the dignity of the donor and avoid disfigurement, specially designed plastic bones were inserted after the retrieval process.</p><p>The procedure was carried out with the support of the management and staff of both Government Wenlock Hospital and Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital, including nursing staff, postgraduate residents, paramedical personnel and tissue bank staff.</p>