Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru | Family fulfils 57-year-old man’s final wish through tissue, graft donation

In order to maintain the dignity of the donor and avoid disfigurement, specially designed plastic bones were inserted after the retrieval process.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2026, 05:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us