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Mangaluru: Five nursing students from Kerala booked for consumption of drugs

The suspects are Ajil Naji (21), Sajil Abul Samad (21), Abu Thomas (23), Melson Tellis (19), and Ashwin Saji (20).
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDrugs

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