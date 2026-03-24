<p>Mangaluru: Police have registered a case against five nursing students hailing from Kerala, for allegedly consuming drugs in the city.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the case was registered at Urwa Police station under Section 27 (b) of the NDPS Act. </p><p>The suspects are Ajil Naji (21), Sajil Abul Samad (21), Abu Thomas (23), Melson Tellis (19), and Ashwin Saji (20). </p><p> The incident came to light on Tuesday when youths were found consuming ganja near a layout, close to Chilimbi Malaraya Daivasthana, within the Urwa police station limits. </p>.Over 300 kg ganja, among other narcotics, seized in major drug bust in Bengaluru.<p>Upon questioning, it was revealed that they were nursing students residing in Mangaluru in rented accommodations at different locations.</p><p>The police took the five into custody and subjected them to medical examination, which confirmed consumption of the substance. Subsequently, a case has been registered against them.</p><p>The commissioner stated that the college management has been informed to initiate appropriate corrective measures against the students. </p><p>Police have also advised house owners to exercise caution and monitor the activities of tenants while renting out their properties.</p>