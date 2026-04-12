<p>Mangaluru: The Bajpe Police have registered a case against the owners and organisers of Royal Palace and Vondela Hall at Ganjimutt for allegedly causing obstruction to smooth vehicular movement on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to commissioner of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, the incident occurred between 12 noon and 2 pm near Muchur Cross in Ganjimutt. The hall owners had reportedly rented out the premises for a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marriage">marriage</a> function without arranging proper parking facilities for the vehicles attending the event.</p>.<p>As a result, vehicles were parked along National Highway 169, leading to severe traffic congestion and obstructing the smooth movement of vehicles.</p>.Traffic diversions for Mahashivaratri in Bengaluru; CMH Road, Kalpalli to see curbs.<p>The situation allegedly caused inconvenience to the public.</p> <p>Based on the incident, the Bajpe Police Station registered a suo motu case against the owners and organisers of the two halls under Sections 126(2), 285, and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 122 of the IMV Act.</p> <p>Investigation is in progress. </p>