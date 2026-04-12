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Mangaluru: Hall owners booked after wedding causes traffic chaos on NH-169

As a result, vehicles were parked along National Highway 169, leading to severe traffic congestion and obstructing the smooth movement of vehicles.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsMangalurutrafficNH 169wedding hall owner

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