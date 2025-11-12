Mangaluru jeweller accuses 2 men for attempting to sell 'fake' diamonds at higher rate

<p>Mangaluru: A city-based jeweller has lodged a complaint alleging that two men attempted to cheat him by offering 'fake' diamonds along with forged certificates.</p><p><br>According to the complaint filed by Arun Shet at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> North police station , the first accused, identified as Ashraf, visited the complainant’s jewellery shop on October 7 around 11 am and showed a 3-carat diamond, stating that he intended to sell it for Rs 18 lakh. </p>.World's diamond hub Surat struggles as US Tariffs dim India’s $32B gem industry .<p>Later, on October 14, Ashraf sent his distant relative Mehaboob to the shop, who displayed a 2-carat diamond, claiming it was genuine and priced at Rs 6 lakh. The accused also handed over GIA (Gemological Institute of America) certificates to convince the complainant of the diamonds’ authenticity. However, when the complainant had the stones tested, it was revealed that they were CVD (lab-grown) diamonds and that the GIA certificates were forged.</p><p><br>The investigation found that the actual market value of the 2-carat lab-grown diamond was around Rs 50,000, and the 3-carat stone around Rs 1 lakh. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the accused for creating fake documents and trying to cheat by passing off lab-grown diamonds as natural ones. Further investigation is underway.</p>