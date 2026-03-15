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Mangaluru: Lok Adalat resolves dispute between contractor & Nirmithi Kendra

Fourth Additional District Judge Sridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat said both the parties agreed to settle the matter through their lawyers.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 05:54 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 05:54 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruLok Adalat

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