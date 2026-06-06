Mangaluru: Main accused in ragpicker's mob lynching case released on bail

<p>Mangaluru: The prime accused in mob lynching case, Sachin (26), was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court here recently.</p><p>Close on the heels of mob lynching of a 38 year-old ragpicker Ashraf from Kerala on April 27, 2025, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>rural police had arrested 21 youth including Sachin. A charge sheet was soon filed against all accused persons at Sixth Additional District and Sessions court and Sachin was listed as 'accused number 1' in the charge sheet.</p><p>Sixth Additional District and Sessions court granted bails to 20 youth and rejected the bail application filed by Sachin in December 2025. Thus through his advocate P P Hegde, he had appealed against the denial of bail in High Court. The Additional Special Public Prosecutor and advocate on behalf of the rag picker's family had opposed the bail application.</p>. Kerala High Court acquits first accused in Attappadi Madhu lynching case.<p>High court observed that the mob playing cricket at Batra Kallurti temple ground had assaulted the rag picker who was shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan. The victim of mob lynching was a stranger to all the accused persons. Thus attack on rag picker, the court said, was neither 'premeditated' nor there was any motive for the accused persons against the deceased.</p><p>As a result, all accused youth, barring Sachin, was granted bail. The court also observed that prosecution had cited as many as 216 witnesses in the case. As the chances of completing trial in near future was remote, the court decided to grant bail to Sachin. </p>