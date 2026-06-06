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Mangaluru: Main accused in ragpicker's mob lynching case released on bail

The accused was one of 21 youngsters arrested for mob lynching of a 38 year-old ragpicker who allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 15:20 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 15:20 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangaluruKarnataka High Courtmob lynching

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