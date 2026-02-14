Mangaluru: Man absconding for 13 years in assault case arrested

<p>Mangaluru: A 53-year-old man who had been absconding for nearly 13 years in connection with an assault case registered at Punjalkatte Police Station has been arrested and produced before the court.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested Alwyn Rodrigues from Parenki in Belthangady was booked under Sections 324 and 504 of the IPC was registered on November 11, 2013, based on a complaint filed by Chitrashekar Madanthyar. The complaint alleged that the accused, Alwin Rodrigues had assaulted him.</p><p>After the case was registered, the accused failed to appear before the court and had been absconding for about 13 years.</p>.Man arrested for selling MDMA in Mangaluru.<p>Police traced and secured him from Sampangi Ramnagar in Bengaluru and subsequently produced him before the competent court for further legal proceedings.</p><p>In another case, an absconding accused in a robbery case registered at Dharmasthala Police Station has been arrested after nearly five years and remanded in judicial custody.</p><p>A case was registered on April 8, 2017, in connection with a theft reported at Rekhya. The case was booked under Sections 397, 395, and 34 of the IPC.</p><p>The warrant accused, identified as Nanjunda of Magadi, Bengaluru, had been absconding for about five years. Police traced and arrested him from Giddenahalli in Bengaluru and produced him before the court, which in turn remanded him in judicial custody.</p>