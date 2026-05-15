<p>Mangaluru: Panambur ACP team and Kavoor police personnel jointly arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly transporting ganja and seized narcotic substances and other materials worth around Rs 1.56 lakh.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said the arrested is Irshad alias Irsha, a resident of Hilary Nagar, Mukkacheri, Ullal. He was arrested near Maryhill Helipad grounds under the jurisdiction of Kavoor Police Station while allegedly transporting ganja for sale along a public road towards Maryhill.</p><p>Police seized around 3 kg and 138 grams of ganja from his possession. A mobile phone, scooter and other items allegedly used in the crime were also confiscated.</p>.Special Intensive Revision | SIR in Karnataka from June 20.<p>A case has been registered at Kavoor Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act.</p><p>The commissioner said that the arrested was previously involved in multiple criminal cases, including a attempt-to-murder and Arms Act case registered at Ullal Police Station in 2019, and an NDPS case registered in 2024 at the Mangaluru CSP police station. </p>