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Mangaluru man arrested for transporting narcotic substances; 3 kg ganja seized

A mobile phone, scooter and other items allegedly used in the crime were also confiscated.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 08:34 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

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