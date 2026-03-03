Menu
Mangaluru man duped of Rs 10.55 lakh in ‘digital gold’ investment scam

The complainant has stated that he was cheated of Rs 10,55,000 between November 12, 2025 and February 27, 2026, and has urged the police to initiate legal action against the fraudsters.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 05:52 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 05:52 IST
Karnataka NewsGoldFraudScams

