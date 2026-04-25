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Mangaluru man held after sword attack attempt amid marital issues

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and also under provisions of the Arms Act based on a complaint filed by Devi Prasad.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 05:48 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 05:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangaluru

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