<p>Mangaluru: A man was detained by police after allegedly attempting to attack a person and his parents with a sword in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said that the accused identified as Naveen, a resident of Vamanjoor, was reportedly facing marital issues after his wife divorced him and began living separately in Jokatte for the past few months. On Monday night, Naveen allegedly took a sword and went to Kalavar with the intention of attacking one Devi Prasad and his parents. Devi Prasad immediately contacted the Emergency Response Support System (112) seeking police assistance.</p>.Mangaluru: 3 including habitual offender arrested in robbery case.<p>While attempting to flee from the spot on his motorcycle, Naveen reportedly lost control and fell from the bike. Local residents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and detained him.</p><p>A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and also under provisions of the Arms Act based on a complaint filed by Devi Prasad.</p><p>The commissioner said the accused is currently in custody at the police station and will be produced before the court.</p>