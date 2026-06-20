Mangaluru man loses Rs 4 lakh in fake online trading platform

<p>Mangaluru: A 62-year-old man has alleged that he was cheated of Rs 4 lakh by fraudsters who lured him into investing through a fake online trading platform by promising high returns.</p><p>In a complaint to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>North Police Station, the victim said that he had received a WhatsApp message on April 29, 2026, from a number identified as “FARALLON Aarna". The message claimed that investors could earn substantial profits by investing through their trading application.</p><p>Trusting the offer to be genuine, the complainant joined the Aarna Trading Group and followed the instructions provided through the WhatsApp group. As directed, he transferred money in multiple transactions to a bank account belonging to AVIARA Enterprise.</p>.Man loses Rs 3 lakh in name of credit card upgrade in Mangaluru. <p>The complainant allegedly transferred Rs 50,000 on April 29, another Rs 50,000 on May 1, and Rs 4 lakh on May 3, amounting to a total investment of Rs 5 lakh.</p><p>On May 7, after discussing the investment with a friend, he was advised that the platform appeared to be fraudulent and was urged to withdraw his money immediately. The complainant attempted to withdraw the entire amount and was able to recover only Rs 1 lakh.</p><p>However, when he tried to withdraw the remaining Rs 4 lakh, the transaction failed. Upon sending messages seeking a refund, he found that he had been blocked from both the WhatsApp group and the trading application.</p><p>The complainant has alleged that unknown persons deceived him with false promises of investment returns and misappropriated his money. A case has been registered. </p>