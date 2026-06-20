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Mangaluru man loses Rs 4 lakh in fake online trading platform

Trusting the offer to be genuine, the complainant joined the Aarna Trading Group and followed the instructions provided through the WhatsApp group.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 08:51 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluruscamFraud

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