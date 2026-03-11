<p>Mangaluru: Additional District and Sessions FTSC-II (Pocso) judge Maanu KS sentenced a 53-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO case. </p><p>Aboobakkar was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in his neighbourhood and threatening her from disclosing the incident. The incident occurred on March 29, 2025, and a complaint was registered at Bantwal Rural Police Station. </p>.Touching private parts of minor girl not rape or penetrative sexual assault: Supreme Court. <p>A case was registered under section 351(2), 64(1) of BNS Act and section 6 of POCSO Act. Inspector Shivakumar B who conducted the investigation submitted a chargesheet to the court. </p><p>Aboobakkar was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and also slapped with a fine of Rs 45,000 under section 64(1) of BNS Act and section 6 of POCSO Act. </p><p>If he fails to pay the fine, he has been asked to undergo four months of simple imprisonment. Under section 351 (2) of BNS, he has been sentenced to three months of simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5,000. In case he fails to pay the fine, he has been asked to undergo additional 15 days of simple imprisonment. </p><p>The court has asked the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 3.50 lakh and also fine of Rs 50,000 to the victim.</p><p> Special Public Prosecutor Sahana Devi Boloor argued on behalf of the prosecution.</p>