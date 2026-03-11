Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

Aboobakkar was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in his neighbourhood
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 15:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 15:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPocso

Follow us on :

Follow Us