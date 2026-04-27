<p>Mangaluru: The Additional District and Sessions Court (FTSC-1) sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs 50,000 for assaulting a police officer in 2017.</p><p>The convict is Mohammed Niyaz of Surathkal. He was found guilty of attacking Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aithappa while he was on night patrol duty.</p><p>On the instructions from the inspector of Urwa Police Station, ASI Aithappa was on night rounds on April 4, 2017. At around 3.20 am on April 5, when he reached Lady Hill Circle, Niyaz along with co-accused Shameer followed him on a motorcycle and intercepted him.</p>.Mangaluru cooker blast: NIA court sentences accused Mohammed Shariq to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.<p>Shameer allegedly questioned the ASI in Tulu about his police station. When Aithappa identified himself as being from Urwa Police Station and asked about their presence at that hour, Shameer spoke to Niyaz in Malayalam.</p><p>Later, Niyaz got off the motorcycle and allegedly struck the ASI on the head with an iron rod. As Aithappa fell to the ground, Niyaz asked Shameer to kill him. However, as public began gathering at the spot, the accused fled.</p><p>The attack was reportedly carried out in retaliation for previous police action against members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) following an attempt to gherao Police Commissioner’s office. </p><p>ASI Aithappa sustained serious injuries in the attack, and a case was registered at Urwa Police Station under Sections 332, 333 and 307 read with 34 of the IPC. The investigation was led by then ACP Uday M Nayak and submitted a chargesheet to the court. </p><p>During the trial, the court examined 19 witnesses and marked 36 documents. On Monday, the court found Mohammed Niyaz guilty and sentenced him to two years rigorous imprisonment under Section 332 IPC with a fine of Rs 10,000, three years under Section 333 IPC with a fine of Rs 15,000, and seven years under Section 307 IPC with a fine of Rs 25,000.</p><p>Out of the total fine amount of Rs 50,000, the court directed that Rs 45,000 be paid as compensation to the injured ASI. Public prosecutors Harishchandra Udyavar and Badrinath Nairy represented the prosecution.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy said another accused in the said case, Shameer alias Shammi, is absconding abroad, and a Red Corner Notice has been issued against him. Efforts are being made to trace him at the earliest. </p>