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Mangaluru: Man sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment for assaulting ASI

A fine of Rs 50,000 has also been imposed
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

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