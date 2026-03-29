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Mangaluru: Man sentenced to four years and six months of rigorous imprisonment in Pocso case

After the trial, the judge sentenced the accused under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 75(1) of the BNS to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment, and slapped a fine of Rs 15,000.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 04:47 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 04:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

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