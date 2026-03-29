<p>Mangaluru: The Additional District and Sessions FTSC-II (POCSO) Judge Maanu K S has sentenced a man to four years and six months of rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO case.</p><p>Mohammad Safwan alias Safwan ( 32), a resident of Shanthigudde in Bajpe, is convicted. He had photographed a minor girl while she was with her acquaintance later, followed her, blackmailed her, and committed sexual assault.</p><p>On March 30, 2025, an acquaintance took a 15-year-old girl to Kadri Park. While they were sitting together, Safwan had clicked her photo. Later, as the girl headed home, he followed her on a scooter. On the way, he threatened her, saying he had her photo and asked if he should tell her father. When the girl walked ahead, he grabbed her hand and took her to an apartment building, where he assaulted her. Hearing her brother's voice, the accused fled. The girl informed her family about the incident and a case was registered. </p><p>Inspector Balakrishna H N from Women's Police Station, Pandeshwara, investigated and filed a charge sheet in court.</p>.Fake Mangaluru police website used in online scam, case registered.<p>After the trial, the judge sentenced the accused under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 75(1) of the BNS to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment, and slapped a fine of Rs 15,000. He has been asked to undergo an additional 2 months of simple imprisonment if the fine is not paid. Under Section 78 of the BNS, he was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months of simple imprisonment, a fine of Rs 5,000, and an additional 1 month of simple imprisonment if the fine is not paid. The court directed that Rs 20,000 from the fine and an additional Rs 30,000 be given as compensation to the victim through the District Legal Services Authority.</p><p>Special Public Prosecutor Sahana Devi Boloor argued on behalf of the prosecution.</p>