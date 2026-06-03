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Mangaluru: Mescom deploys special emergency task force to tackle monsoon challenges

MESCOM MD said work to trim trees and branches that pose a threat to power lines has already commenced and is progressing in several areas.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 12:17 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsmonsoonKarnatakaMangaluru

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