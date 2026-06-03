Mangaluru: Mescom deploys special emergency task force to tackle monsoon challenges

<p>Mangaluru: The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mescom">MESCOM</a>) has intensified its monsoon preparedness measures by deploying dedicated emergency response teams and additional vehicles across its jurisdiction to tackle challenges during the rainy season.</p><p>According to Mescom Managing Director Jaya Kumar R, a task force with 489 personnel have been deployed as emergency response teams across 14 divisions in the four districts under its jurisdiction. Additionally, 62 vehicles have been arranged to ensure quick restoration of power supply during emergencies. A separate team of 23 personnel has also been deployed to handle consumer calls and complaints.</p><p>In Dakshina Kannada district, MESCOM has deployed : Attavar Division: 12 personnel and 6 vehicles, Kavoor Division: 36 personnel and 8 vehicles, Puttur Division: 48 personnel and 8 vehicles and Bantwal Division: 50 personnel and 7 vehicles. In Udupi district, Udupi division will have 55 personnel and five vehicles, Karkala division with 24 personnel and four vehicles and Kundapura division with 48 personnel. </p>.Bescom strengthens power network ahead of monsoon after recent disruptions.<p>While Shivamogga Division will have 33 personnel and 1 vehicle, Shikaripura Division: 24 personnel and 3 vehicles, Bhadravathi Division: 20 personnel and 2 vehicles and Sagar Division: 34 personnel and 6 vehicles and the Chikkamagaluru division will have 40 personnel, four vehicles, Koppa with 41 personnel and three vehicles, and Kadur division with 34 personnel and seven vehicles have been deployed. </p><p>MESCOM MD said work to trim trees and branches that pose a threat to power lines has already commenced and is progressing in several areas. Repair and strengthening of damaged or vulnerable electricity poles and power lines are also being carried out as part of the monsoon preparedness drive.</p><p>He stated that pre-monsoon preparedness activities have already begun across all four districts and that field officers have been instructed to implement necessary preventive measures effectively within their respective jurisdictions. Consumers can contact MESCOM's round-the-clock central service centre for power-related complaints by dialling 1912. In emergency or hazardous situations involving electricity infrastructure, consumers may also contact 8277883388 or 0824-2950953. </p>