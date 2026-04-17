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Mangaluru MLA demands white paper on funds released during Congress govt

The MLA also questioned claims that Congress legislators had been given Rs 50 crore each, while BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) legislators received Rs 25 crore for development works.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:44 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressMangaluruMLA

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