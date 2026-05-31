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Mangaluru: NITK Surathkal to launch online MTech programme from academic year 2026-27

The collaboration aims to expand access to high-quality online certification and postgraduate programmes.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 05:53 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 05:53 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNITKNITK Surathkal

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