Mangaluru: NITK Surathkal to launch online MTech programme from academic year 2026-27

<p>Mangaluru: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal signed a bipartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and a tripartite MoU with NSDC and the EdTech company USDC . </p><p>The MoUs were signed by Prof B Ravi, Director, NITK Surathkal; Mahima Singh, representing NSDC; and Vivek Bhattacharya, representing USDC. The collaboration aims to expand access to high-quality online certification and postgraduate programmes, enabling a wider community of learners—including students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs—to benefit from the Institute's academic expertise.</p>.GTTC inks MoUs with Rangsons Aerospace, Exide Energy to place 600 diploma students.<p>As part of the initiative, the institute will launch an online MTech Programme in Signal Processing and Artificial Intelligence (SP&AI) from the academic year 2026–27. In the coming years, the portfolio of online programmes will be further expanded to include an MTech in Information Technology, an MBA, and other specialised programmes.</p><p>The signing ceremony was attended by Prof Kumar GN (Registrar i/c), Deans, functionaries, and faculty members of NITK Surathkal.</p><p>Admissions for the online MTech in Signal Processing and Artificial Intelligence will open for the 2026–27 academic year. Interested candidates can visit the official NITK Surathkal website for updates on eligibility criteria, application timelines, and programme details. </p>