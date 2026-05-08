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Mangaluru: Now residents can enjoy vacation while police guard their house

Called the Locked House Beat System (LHBS), the programme aims to ensure that even locked homes are monitored closely.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 05:22 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 05:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruUdupi

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