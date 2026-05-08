<p>Udupi: When people leave their houses locked, in search of work, education, on a visit to pilgrimages or brief vacation, one worry follows them persistently — “Will my home be safe until I return?”</p><p>Such locked houses are often vulnerable to burglary and incidents of burglary in locked houses often create a fear among the public. In many cases, neighbours may not even realise a family is away until days later.</p><p>Recognising this anxiety faced by the public, the District Police has introduced an initiative that goes beyond conventional policing. Called the Locked House Beat System (LHBS), the programme aims to ensure that even locked homes are monitored closely.</p>.When children leave, police knock: Bengaluru's Aasare fills the void for lonely seniors.<p>The initiative is simple yet reassuring. When residents need to lock their houses and leave town, all they should do is inform the district police control room. From that moment, the responsibility of keeping an eye on the house shifts partly onto the Police department.</p><p>Beat officers attached to the local police station during patrolling will periodically visit the area, monitor the locked house during day and night and ensure the house remains secure until the owners return.</p><p>For many families, particularly elderly couple, this system offers not just protection, but peace of mind. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi </a>Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar said the initiative was launched with the intention of building greater trust between the police and the public.</p><p>“Police are not only meant to respond after a crime occurs. Our responsibility is also to prevent crime and make citizens feel secure. Through LHB System, we want people travelling outside the district to feel that someone is present to watch over their homes,” he said.</p><p><strong>Public-friendly measure</strong></p><p>The process has been designed to be public-friendly. Residents only need to call the district control room and provide basic details such as travel dates, address and a selfie taken in front of the house.</p><p>The information is then passed on to the jurisdictional police station and beat staff for monitoring. S P Hariram Shankar also urged the public to cooperate responsibly with the programme and avoid sharing personal house details with unofficial or unknown numbers.</p><p>Beyond technology and surveillance, the initiative reflects something more humane — the idea that public safety is a shared responsibility and that policing can also be compassionate. For countless residents locking their houses for a few days, the message from the police is simple: you may be away, but your home will not be alone, the SP said.</p>