<p>Mangaluru: A multi-organ donation was carried out at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) in Mangaluru.</p><p>The organ donation was performed following the declaration of brain death of Dayakar Kotian (65).</p><p>The victim hails from Bajpe and was residing in Kolar. He suffered serious injuries following a road accident on February 22 at Malur, Kolar. He was admitted to FMMCH for advanced neurosurgical and critical care management under the supervision of Dr C K Ballal, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, along with the Critical Care and Intensive Care teams. </p><p>However, he failed to respond to the treatment and was declared brain dead following mandatory clinical examinations and apnoea tests conducted in accordance with established medical and legal protocols.</p><p>Later, the patient’s family was counselled regarding the option of organ donation by the Transplant Coordination team and the medical team. </p><p>The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation SOTTO (Jeevasarthakathe) was informed, and organ allocation was carried out as per state guidelines. Following completion of all medico-legal formalities under the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru East Traffic Police Station, organs were retrieved. </p><p>The left kidney was allocated to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal; the right kidney was allocated to NU Hospital, Shivamogga; skin was harvested and corneas were retrieved for FMMCH. </p><p> Director of Father Muller Institutions Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo honoured Surekha and the family for the noble act of donation, which provided renewed hope and life to multiple recipients.</p>