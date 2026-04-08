<p>Mangaluru: The city police have arrested five students in a ganja peddling case in Mangaluru.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that a parent informed the police after tracing a packet of ganja in their son's pocket. Based on the information, the police conducted an inquiry into the peddling network.</p><p>During the inquiry, the police found that five students from different colleges in the city, who were residing in a rented room, were procuring ganja, packing it, and selling it to other students. The arrested students were also found to have maintained a list of consumers to whom they were supplying substances.</p>.Four, including three inter-state suspects held for drugs peddling in Bengaluru.<p>The Commissioner said that, as per the list recovered, there were 40 student consumers from six different colleges, in addition to 10 members of the public.</p><p>“All the students will be counselled, and their parents will also be counselled,” the Commissioner said.</p><p>The Commissioner urged parents to closely monitor their children for any behavioural changes. If any such changes are noticed, they should be brought to the attention of the police. He further advised that if students are not residing in hostels and are staying separately in rented rooms, their behaviour should be monitored by both parents and college authorities.</p>