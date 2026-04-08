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Mangaluru: Parents tip off cops after finding ganja in son's pocket; 5 arrested as drug peddling network busted

During the inquiry, the police found that five students from different colleges in the city, who were residing in a rented room, were procuring ganja, packing it, and selling it to other students.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 17:10 IST
Karnataka NewsMangalurudrug bust

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