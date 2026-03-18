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Mangaluru: Police arrest 33-yr-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting nine-yr-old boy

A case has been registered at Konaje Police Station under Sections 4, 6, and 12 of the POCSO Act and Section 75 of the BNS Act.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:44 IST
India NewsCrimeMangalurusexual assault

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