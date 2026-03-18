<p>Mangaluru: The Konaje police have arrested a man on the charges of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy. The arrested is Ashish Poojary (33). </p><p>City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said that based on a complaint filed on Wednesday, a case has been registered. </p><p>He had allegedly lured the boy on the pretext of providing money and snacks. It is also alleged that obscene videos were shown to the child to encourage indecent acts. </p>.Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in POCSO case in Karnataka's Bagalkote.<p>A case has been registered at Konaje Police Station under Sections 4, 6, and 12 of the POCSO Act and Section 75 of the BNS Act. The arrested was working at a logistics firm in Bejai and has been taken into custody.</p><p>Further investigation is in progress. </p>