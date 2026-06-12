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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Police arrests rowdy sheeter booked under KCOCA after information from public

Police said that Manoj has 19 criminal cases registered against him, including two in Udupi district and 17 in Mangaluru City.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 07:09 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 07:09 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangalururowdy sheeter arrestedKCOCA

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