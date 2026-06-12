Mangaluru: Police arrests rowdy sheeter booked under KCOCA after information from public

<p>Udupi: Police have arrested a rowdy sheeter booked under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Control of Organised Crimes Act (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kcoca">KCOCA</a>), following the information provided by the public.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested is Manoj Kulal alias Manoj Kodikere. He along with Chetan alias Chethu Padil, were wanted in the Kota Police Station in a case registered under the KCOCA. </p><p>Based on information received from informants, police had arrested Chetan on April 30. </p><p>The police had also issued a public notice seeking information about the whereabouts of the duo and had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for those who provide credible information. </p><p>The police have handed over the cash reward to the informants who provided crucial information that helped trace and arrest the accused.</p>.KCOCA invoked in Arif murder case: Mangaluru police chief.<p>Appealing for continued public cooperation, police requested citizens to continue to share information that could help prevent and detect crimes in the society.</p><p>Police said that Manoj has 19 criminal cases registered against him, including two in Udupi district and 17 in Mangaluru City. The cases consist of three murder cases, five attempt-to-murder cases, one kidnapping case, and 10 assault and rioting cases.</p><p>Chetan has 13 cases registered against him with two in Udupi district, two in Dakshina Kannada district and nine in Mangaluru City. </p><p>The cases comprise two murder cases, two attempt-to-murder cases, one kidnapping case, two cases related to narcotics consumption, and six assault and rioting cases. </p>