Mangaluru Police book 1,372 riders in week-long drive against helmetless, wrong-side driving

<p>Mangaluru: In a bid to curb road accidents and enhance the safety of two-wheeler riders, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru-police">Mangaluru City Police</a> conducted a week-long special enforcement drive against helmetless riding and wrong-side driving, registering a total of 1,372 cases.</p>.<p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police-commissioner">commissioner of police</a>, the operation was launched in response to the increasing number of accidents involving two-wheelers, many of which have resulted in fatalities and serious head injuries due to riders not wearing helmets.</p>.<p>The police also expressed concern over the growing tendency of motorists to drive on the wrong side of the road to save time, a practice that has led to head-on collisions, risks to pedestrians, and inconvenience to other road users.</p>.<p>As part of the special drive, intensified checks were conducted at major junctions across the city, along <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-highways">National Highways</a> 66 and 169, in suburban areas, and at accident-prone locations. The teams booked violators and imposed penalties for traffic rule violations.</p>.<p>During the operation, police registered 1,050 cases against riders for not wearing helmets and collected fines amounting to Rs 4.63 lakh. In addition, 322 cases of wrong-side driving were detected, resulting in penalties totalling Rs 1.61 lakh.</p>.Barricades to be installed on median along the national highway: Mangaluru Police commissioner.<p>DCP (crime and traffic) Ravishankar said to strengthen accident response and improve road safety enforcement on National Highway 169 (Bikarnakatte–Moodbidri–Beluvai Road), the police have also deployed an additional highway patrol vehicle covering the stretch between Baithurli and Mijar, approximately 20 kilometres long, within the jurisdiction of the Moodbidri Police Station.</p><p>The newly deployed patrol unit will work alongside an existing highway patrol vehicle already operating on the route. Both patrol vehicles will remain on duty round the clock to ensure prompt response to accidents, create awareness about road safety, enforce traffic regulations, and maintain law and order on the highway. </p>