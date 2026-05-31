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Mangaluru Police book 1,372 riders in week-long drive against helmetless, wrong-side driving

The newly deployed patrol unit will work alongside an existing highway patrol vehicle already operating on the route.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 08:33 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 08:33 IST
India NewsMangaluruNational HighwaysHelmet-less

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