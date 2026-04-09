<p>Mangaluru: A 'Red Notice' (earlier popularly known as Red Corner Notice issued through Interpol) has been issued against Sameer, a fugitive and an accused in an attempt to murder assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Aithappa, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said on Thursday.</p><p>Sameer is allegedly involved in 14 criminal cases, including gang rape case and seven cases registered under Section 307. While he has been acquitted in a few cases, most of the cases are still pending trial.</p>.Mangaluru: Parents tip off cops after finding ganja in son's pocket; 5 arrested as drug peddling network busted.<p>Police sources stated that similar action had earlier been initiated against another accused Safwan, who was later arrested by police before he could evade prosecution abroad. </p><p>Police appealed to the public to share any information about Sameer’s whereabouts. Sameer if traced can be detained in the foreign country and will face prosecution both there and in India, wherever applicable.</p><p>The case pertains to a violent attack on Aithappa, an ASI attached to Urwa police station, who sustained serious head injuries while on patrol duty after being assaulted with a rod by two unidentified bike-borne assailants near Ladyhill Circle at around 3.30 am on April 5, 2017.</p>