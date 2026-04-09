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Mangaluru: Police issue `Red Notice' against man accused in 14 criminal cases

While he has been acquitted in a few cases, most of the cases are still pending trial.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 16:50 IST
Karnataka NewsPoliceMangaluru

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