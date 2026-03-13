Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Police seize 1.1 kg ganja, two arrested

The police received information that three individuals were selling ganja to customers and college students.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 04:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 04:57 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us