<p>Mangaluru: Police have arrested two persons involved in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=drugs">ganja </a>peddling and seized the substance along with other materials during a raid conducted within the limits of Ullal police station of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>. </p><p>Acting on a tip-off, a team of officers and staff from the Ullal police station conducted a raid at a public place near Bagambila in Kotekar village of Ullal taluk. </p><p>The police received information that three individuals were selling ganja to customers and college students.</p>.22 kg ganja from interstate network seized in Mangaluru; four arrested.<p>During the operation, police apprehended two persons while another managed to escape from the spot on a scooter.</p><p>The arrested have been identified as Sheikh Arbaz and Rasheed Alvin, both hailing from Uppala in Kasargod while Altaf fled during the raid.</p><p>Police seized 1.1 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 51,500, along with Rs 520 in cash, two mobile phones and other materials from the possession of the arrested.</p><p>A case has been registered at Ullal police station under Sections 8(c) and 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway. </p>