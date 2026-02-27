Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Police seize house used for Illegal cow slaughter

During inspection of the house compound, police discovered beef that had been packed into packets.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 17:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 17:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us