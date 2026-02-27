<p>Mangaluru: Uppinangady Police have registered a case of illegal cow slaughter and seized the residential premises of the accused following a late-night operation on Thursday.</p><p>Acting on credible information about illegal cow slaughter at Hosavaklu in Barya village of Belthangady, PSI Sutesh KP of the Uppinangady Police Station, along with his team, raided a house belonging to H Abdul Rahiman. On reaching the spot, police found that two individuals had fled from the premises.</p>.Karnataka: Man arrested for theft of four cattle in Bantwal taluk.<p>During inspection of the house compound, police discovered beef that had been packed into packets. Additional packets of beef were also found inside a nearby autorickshaw. In total, 56 kilograms of meat was seized from the location.</p><p>The police confiscated the meat, a weighing machine, the autorickshaw, a mobile phone, and other related materials as part of the investigation. A case has been registered at Uppinangady Police Station under Sections 4 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway.</p><p>After completing the necessary legal formalities, the house premises allegedly used for slaughtering cattle by the accused, H Abdul Rahiman, have been seized by the authorities.</p>