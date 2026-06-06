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Mangaluru: Police seize MDMA worth Rs 16 lakh, two peddlers arrested

Police suspect that several others are involved in the drug trafficking network and said further investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 08:46 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangaluruDrugsMDMA

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