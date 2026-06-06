Mangaluru: Police seize MDMA worth Rs 16 lakh, two peddlers arrested

<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>CCB personnel arrested two alleged drug peddlers in separate operations and seized a total of 164 grams of MDMA valued at approximately Rs 16.4 lakh. Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the arrested were allegedly supplying MDMA to the public and students in the city.</p><p>He said acting on credible information that MDMA was being brought from Bengaluru and sold from a house in the Hoige Bazar area, CCB police conducted a raid and arrested the suspect. The accused has been identified as Pranam Kotian (30), a resident of Hoige Bazar, Mangaluru.</p><p>During the operation, police seized 104 grams of MDMA worth around Rs 10.4 lakh, along with a mobile phone, zip-lock covers and a digital weighing scale. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru South Police Station.</p><p>The commissioner said that Kotian has a criminal history, including cases of assault and criminal intimidation registered in 2016, a drug consumption case in 2026, a ganja-related case registered by the Excise Department in 2022, and a ganja peddling case registered at Mangaluru North Police Station in the same year.</p>.Bengaluru cops bust interstate drug smuggling ring, seize Rs 35-crore worth narcotics, arrest 8.<p>In another operation, CCB personnel raided a house in the Padavinangady area following information that MDMA was being sold to the public and students from the premises.</p><p>The arrested is Dhanaraj Poojary alias Dhanu Valachil (33), a native of Arkula-Valachil, Padavu, and is presently residing at Guranagara in Mugrodi, Padavinangady.</p><p>The police have recovered 60 grams of MDMA valued at approximately Rs 6 lakh, along with zip-lock covers, a mobile phone and a digital weighing machine. A case has been registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station.</p><p>The commissioner said that Dhanaraj has 12 cases registered against him at various police stations, including Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North, Surathkal, Barke, Kavoor, Kankanady Town and Bantwal. The cases include charges related to murder, attempt to murder, assault and criminal intimidation. He was also sentenced to three years' imprisonment in a grievous assault case registered at Surathkal Police Station in 2016.</p><p>Police suspect that several others are involved in the drug trafficking network and said further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the remaining accused. </p>