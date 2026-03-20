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Mangaluru retired teachers demand rectification of anomalies in pension revision

They expressed concern that the current fixation, based on a government order dated June 30, 2025, has failed to provide any such benefit, effectively nullifying the purpose of revision.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:29 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 07:29 IST
Karnataka NewspensionMangaluru

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