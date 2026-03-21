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Mangaluru: Rowdy sheeter absconding for two years arrested

After getting bail, he was absconding and failed to attend the court proceedings for nearly two years.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 10:36 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruArrest

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