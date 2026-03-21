<p>Mangaluru: The CCB police have arrested a rowdy sheeter was absconding for the past two years after failing to appear before court in several cases.</p><p>The arrested is Faraz alias Mohammed Faraz (32), a resident of Deralakatte.</p><p>Commissioner of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=police">Police </a>Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said the arrested has about 10 criminal cases registered against him. </p><p>He is wanted in robbery, attempt to murder, drug peddling, theft, and assault on prison officials while obstructing their duty and other cases. </p>.Mangaluru: Rowdy-sheeter & accused in 2013 rape case held after nearly 9 years on run.<p>After getting bail, he was absconding and failed to attend the court proceedings for nearly two years.</p><p>There are four cases pertaining to attempt to murder, robbery, assault and theft against Faraz in Ullal Police station. Two cases related to assault, criminal intimidation, and theft in Konaje police station. At Mangaluru North Police Station, two cases involving assault, intimidation, kidnapping, and robbery are registered. At Barke Police Station, one case of attempt to murder and obstructing officials from performing duty was registered against him, while at Urwa Police Station, one case on drug peddling is registered.</p><p>Faraz is also listed as a rowdy-sheeter at Ullal Police Station, with six warrants and one proclamation currently pending against him. After his arrest, he was handed over to Urwa Police for further action.</p>