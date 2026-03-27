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Mangaluru: Rowdy sheeter murdered in Thokkottu

It is said that Arif was riding his two-wheeler towards Mangaluru on the Thokkottu flyover when he was attacked by car-borne miscreants.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 04:20 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 04:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruThokkottu

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