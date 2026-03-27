<p>Mangaluru: A rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death by miscreants at the Thokkottu flyover, in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased has been identified as Arif.</p><p>According to Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, a rowdy sheet had been opened against the victim at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>South Police Station. The nature of the injuries and the crime scene indicate that it is a case of murder. </p>.Mangaluru: Five nursing students from Kerala booked for consumption of drugs.<p>A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS.</p><p>Police have certain clues of who could have committed the crime and teams have been formed to trace the accused, said the commissioner. </p><p>It is said that Arif was riding his two-wheeler towards Mangaluru on the Thokkottu flyover when he was attacked by car-borne miscreants.</p>