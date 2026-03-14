<p>Mangaluru: A court has convicted three persons in connection with the misuse of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=government%20">government </a>housing scheme by submitting forged documents to obtain financial assistance.</p><p>The convicted — Babu Mera, Jyothi, and Taniya Mera, residents of Aryapu village in Puttur taluk — had allegedly secured Rs 1.5 lakh sanctioned under a government scheme for house construction by producing fake documents.</p>.Mangaluru: Police seize 1.1 kg ganja, two arrested.<p>Following a complaint, a case was registered at the Puttur Rural Police Station underSections 417, 419, 420, 465, 467, 468 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. </p><p>The investigation was carried out by the then sub-inspectors of Puttur Rural Police Station, Udayaravi and Saktivellu, who collected the necessary evidence and filed a charge sheet before the court.</p><p>Assistant Public Prosecutor Chethana Devi argued the case on behalf of the prosecution. </p><p>After hearing the case, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced them to three years of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000 each. In case of default of payment of the fine, the accused will have to undergo an additional three months of simple imprisonment.</p>