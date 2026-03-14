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Mangaluru: Three persons convicted for misuse of government housing scheme

The court found the accused guilty and sentenced them to three years of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000 each.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 05:24 IST
MangaluruFraudKarntaka Newshousing scheme

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