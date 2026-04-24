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Mangaluru to begin water rationing from May 1

As preparation for the monsoon, the DC said that desilting works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 4 crore.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 11:15 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruWater rationing

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