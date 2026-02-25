<p>Mangaluru: The coastal city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> is set to get its first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electric-vehicles">electric bus</a> in the private transport segment. Ganesh Prasad Travels will launch the EV bus on Route 27 (Mangaladevi–State Bank–Mangaladevi City) from February 26.<br><br>Speaking to DH, Dilraj Alva, proprietor of Ganesh Prasad Travels, said the service will commence once the registration formalities are completed.<br><br>He has procured a nine-metre, 35-seater electric bus from Pune-based Neuton Auto, marking the manufacturer’s first such production.<br><br>Responding to queries about charging station, Alva said he does not plan to establish a dedicated charging station at present. “As I am starting with just one bus, I will rely on public charging points available at select petrol bunks in the city. I am keen on adopting new technologies, and introducing an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bus">EV bus</a> is a step in that direction,” he said.<br><br>The bus can cover around 200 km on a full charge, achieved in approximately two hours through fast charging or five hours via slow charging.</p>.Meeting national and state EV targets could cut India’s transport emissions by 50%: ICCT. <p>Evaluating the advantages and challenges of electric mobility, Alva said he intends to gradually replace conventional buses with electric ones.</p><p>Currently, Ganesh Prasad Travels operates a fleet of five buses, each making 19 single trips daily. One conventional bus will be replaced by the newly acquired EV.<br><br>“I have not calculated the cost-effectiveness of operating an electric bus at this stage. My priority is to contribute towards reducing carbon emissions,” Alva said.<br><br>He also revealed that a like minded group has formed a company, Charge Mobility Private Limited, to explore options for introducing more eco-friendly vehicles in the future.</p>