<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> city is all set to host the National Senior Classic Powerlifting Championship 2026, at TV Ramana Pai Convention Hall from March 24 to 28.</p><p>International powerlifter Satish Kumar Kudroli said the championship is being organised under the aegis of the Karnataka Powerlifting Association and is hosted by Kasharp Fitness. Preparations are underway for the national level championship.</p><p>The championship will see participation of over 300 male and female powerlifters from across the country. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/athelets">Athletes</a> will compete in squat, bench press, and deadlift categories and showcase their expertise in the field.</p>.Illegal cattle slaughter busted in Mangaluru; 205 kg beef seized.<p>Stating the importance of the championship, he said gold medal winners will have the opportunity to represent India at the World Powerlifting Championship scheduled to be held in Lithuania in June. As a result, there is stiff competition among the athletes.</p><p>International powerlifter Pradeep Kumar Acharya said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV attending will inaugurate the event. Several dignitaries, representatives of sports organisations will also be present.</p><p><br>The championship is being organised in accordance with international standards, with modern competition equipment, experienced technical officials, with strict anti-doping measures in place. Facilities required for athletes have been arranged, he added. </p>