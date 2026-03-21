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Mangaluru to host national senior classic powerlifting championship from March 24

The championship will see participation of over 300 male and female powerlifters from across the country.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 10:44 IST
sportsathletepowerlifting championMangaluru city

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