<p>Mangaluru: A drug free <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> campaign featuring 102 programmes aimed at creating awareness on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drug-abuse">drug abuse</a> among youth will be organised jointly by Make a Change Foundation, in collaboration with Mangaluru city police. </p><p>The official launch of the programme on ‘Nasha-Mukta Mangaluru’ will be held at TMA Pai hall in Mangaluru on December 27. </p><p>As a part of the programme, 40 corner meetings will be held, wherein police personnel and resource persons will address the gathering, following which an interaction will be organised among youth, said Foundation Chairman and Founder Suhail Kandak to mediapersons. </p>.Cultivate rational and scientific thinking: CM Siddaramaiah urges students.<p>Born Again Recovery Centre co-founder Beena Saldanha said "It is a tragedy that youth are falling prey to drugs in the city. We want to create awareness among students from class eight to degree colleges on the ill effects of the drugs and ensure students do not fall prey to it. We want to work towards building brand Mangaluru," she added.</p><p>Kandak said awareness programmes will be held at masjids, mandirs and churches as well. </p><p>The inaugural ceremony will be attended by Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner and several other dignitaries. </p><p>Religious leaders including the Bishop of Mangaluru, seers from Ramakrishna mutt, and local Khazis are also expected to join hands with the initiative. </p>.Power is not permanent: Satish Jarkhiholi amid Karnataka leadership tussle.<p>The campaign is specially designed for students and young people, and will host several state-level competitions to encourage creativity and awareness. </p><p>"As a part of it, a reel and short video contest will be held. Participants have to create 30–60 second youth-centric videos highlighting the dangers of drug abuse and spreading awareness. Drug free innovation model exhibition which will provide a platform for students to showcase models or innovations envisioning a drug-free Mangaluru. Students can write and present research papers proposing new ideas to curb drug abuse," he said. </p><p>Kandak said that a fitness challenge programme and flash mob will be held in malls. A digital poster competition will also be held to promote drug-free awareness programmes. </p><p>In addition, a programme enabling participants to act as influencers for a day by spreading awareness through innovative content, will also be part of the activities to create awareness. </p>