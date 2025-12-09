Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru to organise drug awareness campaign featuring 102 programmes on December 27

As a part of the programme, 40 corner meetings will be held, wherein police personnel and resource persons will address the gathering, following which an interaction will be organised among youth.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 13:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 13:41 IST
Karnataka NewsDrug abuseMangalurucampaign

Follow us on :

Follow Us