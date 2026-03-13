<p>Mangaluru: Surathkal police have arrested a truck driver in connection with the theft of vehicle spare parts from a garage in the Hosabettu area under the jurisdiction of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/surathkal">Surathkal </a>police station.</p><p>The arrested has been identified as Mukesh Das (46), residing at Srinivasa Nagar in Banashankari, Bengaluru South, and is originally from Jodhpur district in Rajasthan.</p><p>According to commissioner of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, the incident occurred during the night of February 14–15, 2026, near the national highway at Hosabettu. </p><p>The accused, who arrived in a lorry, allegedly parked the vehicle near Friends Garage and stole spare parts of two heavy vehicles that had been kept there for repair. Following a complaint lodged by the garage owner, police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the probe, the accused was identified and arrested.</p>.Five arrested for stealing coffee beans worth Rs 21 lakh in Mangaluru.<p>Police recovered stolen vehicle spare parts worth Rs 96,000 from his possession. They also seized the lorry used in the crime. </p><p>The total value of the seized property, including the vehicle, is estimated at Rs15.96 lakh. Das was produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody. </p>